In a move toward inclusivity and efficiency, Washington state has sped up the process for people seeking to change the gender designation on their birth certificates, reducing the wait time from up to 10 months to three business days. This new policy marks a advancement for transgender and non-binary people looking to align their official documents with their identity.

To start a change, people must complete the Sex Designation Change request form, which is accessible online. After filling out the form, applicants are required to sign it in front of a notary public to ensure its authenticity. The finalized form must then be submitted to the Washington State Department of Health Center for Health Statistics for processing.

Health officials say the updated birth certificate will now offer three options for sex designation: male (M), female (F), and non-binary (X). The sped up processing time means that individuals can expect their requests to be handled in just three business days, although they should account for additional time for mail delivery.

It is important to note that for applicants who submitted their request with a processing fee, the date their payment—check or money order—is cashed will be considered the official date of request receipt. Health officials say the improvement streamlines the process for people eager to update their legal documents.

In addition to changing gender markers on birth certificates, Washington residents can also update their name and gender marker on their U.S. passports, further aligning their identification with their personal identity.

