A lot of people are discovering the glow-in-the-dark kayaking adventures in Washington and Oregon!

Did you already know about the glow-in-the-dark adventure in Eastern Oregon? Jo Paddle has gotten a great reputation for giving night tours along the glacier. There are a few other nighttimekayaking adventures we think are worth checking out, including a couple in Washington State, too.

Glow-in-the-Dark Boat Tours in Oregon

Check out Jo Paddle for the ultimate Pacific Northwest nighttime kayaking expedition that you can only find in Oregon. It's a guided tour, so you don't have to worry about getting lost in the dark.

"The Glacier Clear Experience offers a unique luxury recreational adventure on Wallowa Lake." - Jo Paddle on Facebook

Wallowa Lake in Eastern Oregon Glass Boat Kayak Tours are pet friendly, too! JO Paddle Facebook loading...

The coolest part of the nighttime tour is that you get to explore Wallowa Lake in a glass boat. It's a family- and pet-friendly adventure that you probably didn't see coming as a recommendation on your 2025 bingo card!

"Wallowa County is one of a kind, offering majestic views, wilderness trails, a rural small-town pace of life, and a sense of belonging. Whether you are a short-term visitor or a returning traveler who just fell in love with Wallowa County, we think you would agree—there is just something about this amazing place and the memories that it offers." - The Shoffner Family

How to Get to Wallowa Lake

The trek is about six to seven hours from Seattle and 4 to 5 hours from Central Washington, Spokane, and Portland, Oregon. Just stay on I-82, and you'll get there from WA and I-84 in Oregon. It's only a couple of hours away from Walla Walla, WA.

Wallowa Lake in Joseph, OR Photo Credit: Dan Meyers on Unsplash loading...

Check out the gorgeous pics of JO Paddle's glacier glass boat adventure and the ones that come close to this glorious-looking experience if you live in Washington State.

Outstanding Night Kayaking Tours in WA State

Check out Sea Quest Kayak Tours & Whale Watching Trips in the San Juan Islands and Shearwater Kayak Tours for bioluminescence kayak boat tours on Orcas Island after dark.

