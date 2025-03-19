By now, you may have heard that Real IDs are needed for travel within the US beginning May 7th, but my question is, are REAL IDs the same as an enhanced drivers license?

Here I have been thinking all this time that I needed to go down to the DMV and apply for a REAL ID, when I just found out that it is *NOT* an acutal piece of ID.

Homeland Security has allowed us Washington State and Oregon residents to enjoy extended deadlines to get ready for REAL ID, and now the time has come to hurry up and make sure you're covered for your future domestic travel plans this year.

Is a Real ID the Same as an Enhanced ID? Getty Images loading...

WHAT IS REAL ID, ANYWAY?

REAL ID is a *law*, not a separate physical identification that you need to get. Maybe you already knew that, but I was a little confused, obviously!

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) the following are forms of identification that work just fine to satisfy the REAL ID compliancy that we'll need when traveling by plane (and entering certain buildings) in Washington State and Oregon:

Tribal-Issued Photo IDs (must be from a federally recognized Tribe)

U.S. Military ID

U.S. Passports & Passport Cards, and Foreign Passports

Green Cards

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

And yes, Enhanced Drivers Licenses and Enhanced Photo IDs are also on the approved list, so if you already have one of those, you're good to go! Happy Travels, Friend! :)

Is a Real ID The Same As Your WA and OR Enhanced Drivers License? Getty Images loading...

