Several industries took a nose dive in the number of employed workers in March 2025. A recent report from the Washington State Employment Security Department has some job seekers and business owners concerned.

The national unemployment rate hovered around 3.9% for March, yet the rate in WA State jumped to 4.4%.

"When people are laid off but still seeking work, they remain a part of the labor force. A drop in the labor force means people have left work and haven't been seeking employment for more than four weeks." - WA Employment Security Department

Administrative Support Van Tay Media on Unsplash loading...

The ESD Monthly report shows the number of people who reported being unemployed increased from 176,850 to 177,378 in March, including nearly 3,000 people in Washington's largest city of Seattle.

Get our free mobile app

A Look at the Top Industries in WA with the Most Job Losses and Biggest Gains

Has the increase in national unemployment finally come to roost here in WA? Concerns about soaring inflation, unexpected sudden federal job firings, rising minimum wages, and a worried undocumented worker population have formed into a big ball of influx for the job market here in the Evergreen State.

The two private industry sectors with the largest employment gains in March were, surprisingly, education & healthcare and information.

Agriculture Erwan Hesry on Unsplash loading...

Industries with the biggest amount of job growth in March 2025 were:

Logging & Mining

Financial Services

Information & Trade

Professional Business Services

Trending Job Market Losses Grow in WA State Jeriden Villegas on Unsplash loading...

The biggest job losses in Washington State during March 2025 were:

Government

Construction

Manufacturing

Education & Health Services

Leisure & Hospitality

Wholesale Trade

Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities

Are you surprised by the following list of Washington State industries that have taken a nose dive for the number of employed workers during the first quarter of 2025?

You can view the entire March 2025 jobs monthly report on the ESD website.

Guide: Top 5 Counties With The Most Farmland In Washington State Discover the five counties with the most farmlands in the state of Washington. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals