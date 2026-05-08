Price of gas in Washington got you down these days? You're not alone: A lot of residents are wondering if it's actually cheaper to take a summer trip on an Amtrak train ride through the Cascades.

Depending on which part of the state you live in, train travel could be an affordable and attractive summer trip option. Especially if you want to avoid the stress of driving-- and potentially save yourself money.

Photo Amtrak Cascades via Facebook Business Class Seats on Amtrak Cascades. Photo Credit: Amtrak Cascades via Facebook loading...

The Price of Gas in WA State Is Too Dang High

With the current average regular unleaded price of gas at $5.76 a gallon according to AAA, Washington State has some of the highest prices of gas in the country. That's insane, if you ask me. Some have already cancelled their annual road trips because it's too expensive to drive anywhere or to book airfare.

We are looking for alternatives, i.e. cheaper, ways to get outta dodge! Here are affordable options to consider:

Greyhound and FlixBus shuttle buses for long road trips, get an e-bike and explore small towns near you, or take an Amtrak train ride somewhere, even if it's just for the scenic views along the way.

👇Keep Scrolling to See How Your Kids Can Ride Amtrak Cascade for FREE👇

Amtrak Cascades has 12 stops in Bellingham, Tacoma, Centralia, Mount Vernon, Stanwood, Everett, Edmonds, Tukwila, Olympia/Lacey, Kelso/Longview, Vancouver WA, and Seattle.

Fair Warning: If you book an Amtrak trip during the winter, be prepared for last minute cancellations; your trip could get cancelled unexpectedly due to frozen train tracks!

Kids Ride Free on Amtrak Cascades in WA Photo Credit Amtrak Cascades via Facebook loading...

Here's something you might not know, though: If your Amtrak Cascades train trip begins and ends in Washington, kids under 18 can ride for FREE. This also goes for Amtrak Cascade Thruway buses: Kids under 18 can ride free only for trips stopping at Seattle, Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham.

These free fare perks for kids residing in Washington State are made possible by funding from the Climate Commitment Act. How cool is that?!

Is It Really Cheaper to Take the Amtrak Train Instead of Driving?

There are 18 Amtrak Cascade stations in Washington State; the staffed ones include: Bellingham, Centralia, Edmonds, Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, and Vancouver, WA.

Taking the Amtrak means you don't have to do any of the driving, it's a bit more roomier than taking a bus, and there's plenty of room for ADA travelers. They even let you bring your pets! Plus, you can bring a personal item and 2 carry-on bags.

But is it cheaper though to take the train?

Let's Do Some Quick Math

Pretend you and your child live in Yakima and want to go on a "staycation" to Bellingham for a couple of days. You have two Staycation options at this time.

Staycation A: Yakima to Bellingham with 1 adult and 1 child under 18

Yakima: $5.25 per gallon x 16 gallons = Estimated $84 total for a full tank of gas

Bellingham: $5.61 per gallon x 16 gallons = Estimated $90 total for a full tank of gas

Amtrak Cascades Total Trip in Hours and Dollars:

10 hours; $175 dollars

(2 hrs, 20 min drive from Yakima to Tukwila; 2 hours 48 min train ride from Tukwila to Bellingham): $91 round trip + $84 Gas

Car Ride from Yakima to Bellingham Total Trip in Hours and Dollars:

7 hours; $168 dollars

(3 hours 33 minutes each way)

Staycation B: Stay at Home and watch PBS travel shows

Cost: $0.00

Yeah, I might be choosing Staycation B, but at least I know that if I get a wild hair, the kiddo and I can take a scenic trip on the train!

Locals Tip: Skip the City Stress! For Yakima travelers taking Highway 18 through Maple Valley, the Amtrak Cascades Tacoma Station is the most convenient boarding point.