Swakane Shooting Range Still Closed

Despite the change of seasons and the lowering of fire restrictions in many areas, the Swakane Shooting Range at the Chelan Wildlife Area is still closed.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife says it has received many calls about the popular spot for target shooting in recent weeks.

Department officials say the range remains closed at this time due to persistent dry conditions and the continued risk of wildfire starts.

The range is expected to reopen at some point within the next four to six weeks.