We're only three months into the new year and already Seattle has earned a spot as one of the rudest cities in the U.S.A., according to a recent survey. We got a 75.22% rudeness score out of a 100.

Read More: Seattle Lets Your Geek Flag Fly @ Emerald City Comic Con [Photos]

"Is it a Seattle freeze...or just a different kind of kindness?" - Justin Does PNW via Threads

Seattle: Rude, Much? But WHY?

I have a feeling this alleged rude behavior has a little something to do with the ridiculous traffic jams. Or the dreary weather. Heck, I would probably be rude to everyone, too, if I lived where it rained in all seasons except the summertime!

Rude Seattle types might also be the giving newbies the quote-unquote "Seattle Freeze." That's when you (the nice person) say hi to someone in Seattle and they either glare back at you and don't speak, or they ignore you altogether and keep it pushing. RUDE.

Another example of the Seattle Freeze is when people say they'll make plans with you and they never do. You don't get ghosted, you just get frozen out, ha!

The Easiest Way to Tick of a Seattleite

In a city filled with over 800,000 people, there's bound to be some rude behavior spilling over beyond the rain clouds, which leads me to one of the biggest things that gets under the skin of most Seattleites is...people using umbrellas... And these people are usually TOURISTS.

Besides, umbrellas are quite useless in Seattle on windy days; you'll either lose it or fly away like Mary Poppins.

Here's an actual live shot of a tourist using an umbrella in Seattle on a windy day:



via GIPHY

Related: A Look Inside the Most Decadent Airbnb Seattle Has to Offer

The survey from Solitaire Streak tallied up rude behavior reported in major cities across the country. Portland came in at #39 and Seattle was #27. Guess that beats being in the top 10 of the rudest cities in the country (that dishonor goes to Miami, Florida, of all places).

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