Trying to clear the clutter in your house? Before you automatically think, "Hey, I'm going to donate these things to the Goodwill," take a breather and then read this list before you try to donate something that the Goodwill won't even take from you!

Decluttering? You're Already Doing Amazing, Sweetie

I know all too well what it's like trying to clear all the clutter from your home. People like me who have been struggling with decluttering might feel like their house should be on an episode of Hoarders Extreme, but it can be manageable if you break it down into smaller pieces.

The first step is to acknowledge you have a bunch of clutter!



think about hiring a professional junk removal to come to your house and haul away all the things you don't want, like old mattresses, bed frames, and bags of clothes you can no longer fit into (or want to wear).

If getting a pro is not in your budget, you might do one suggestion that is a win-win: hiring someone in a local Facebook group to come take away your stuff. It will save you a few coins and help someone local who might be in a financial bind. All they have to do is take your stuff to the dump!

Don't even try it! Goodwill stores in Washington State say NO to accepting these items, no matter what, straight from the Goodwill website.

Furniture (Recliners, Mattresses, sofas, and chairs that are padded)

Toxic Chemicals and Hazardous Waste, including car batteries and anti-freeze

Large Appliances like refrigerators, deep freezers, ovens, dryers, washing machines, or stoves

Damaged and soiled clothing

Pianos or organs

Walkers, baby cribs

