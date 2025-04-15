The Wenatchee Valley EMS community paid respects to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Assistant Chief Darin Radcliffe with a procession through Wenatchee on Tuesday afternoon.

Radcliffe passed away on Sunday, April 13th at 57. He spent 25 years with the Wenatchee Fire service, according to Wenatchee Fire Chief Brian Brett.

Local first responders honored Radcliffe's family and paid tribute to his decades of service with a procession of fire apparatus and EMS vehicles that traveled from Bett’s/Jones & Jones Funeral Home, passing the historic Wenatchee fire station on Chelan Ave, the former fire station on Maple Street, and the Sunnyslope fire station.

