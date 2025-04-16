Adams County Wreck Results in DUI and Vehicular Assault Arrest
An Othello man is in custody for suspicion of DUI after striking a power pole Tuesday.
Adams County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Jose Jimenez-Faris of Othello allegedly ran into a power pole near the railroad tracks in the 600 block of South Thacker Road around 9:20 p.m.
Deputies established probable cause to arrest Jimenez-Faris on suspiction of driving under the influence.
His unnamed passenger had injuries and Jimenez-Faris also faces charges of vehicular assault.
The accident is still under investigation.
