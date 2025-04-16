An Othello man is in custody for suspicion of DUI after striking a power pole Tuesday.

Via Facebook Credit: Adams County Sheriff's Office

Adams County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Jose Jimenez-Faris of Othello allegedly ran into a power pole near the railroad tracks in the 600 block of South Thacker Road around 9:20 p.m.

Deputies established probable cause to arrest Jimenez-Faris on suspiction of driving under the influence.

His unnamed passenger had injuries and Jimenez-Faris also faces charges of vehicular assault.

The accident is still under investigation.