One Injured In Two-Vehicle Moses Lake Crash
A Grant County man has injuries following a two-vehicle accident near Moses Lake on Monday afternoon.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened on McConihe Road Northeast near Bouldercrest Road Northeast when a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Samuel M. Pashkovsky of Moses Lake crossed the center line and struck an oncoming sedan driven by 52-year-old Jose Hernandez Reyes of Moses Lake.
Hernandez suffered unspecified injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment, while Pashkovsky was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Deputies did not indicate if impairment was a factor in the collision, which slowed traffic in the area for several hours.
