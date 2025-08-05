Patricia Allen was only 21 when she was killed in cold blood by an unknown assailant in her West Valley Yakima apartment. This shocking true crime case remains unsolved some thirty years later.

Yakima Cold Case Files: A 1990s Yakima Murder with No Answers

Patricia "Patti" Allen had moved from California to Yakima to be near her family members. She appeared to be thriving; she had friends, a steady job, and a boyfriend that she shared an apartment with.

One October night in 1995, Patricia Allen's boyfriend, Ren, came home sometime after 2 a.m. to find her stabbed to death in their living room at Glenmoor Green Apartment Homes.

Glenmoor Green Apartment Homes Yakima, WA Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

True crime researcher and Crime Junkies podcaster, Ashley Flowers, gave further details she's uncovered about the scene of the crime. Flowers relates that detectives noticed Patti had been stabbed in the heart and the knife came from a butcher's block she had in her home. Ashley is asking for the public's help to contact Patti's friend "Becky", as she explains in the TikTok video below:

Police and Family Still Plead for Justice in Patti’s Case

Former Yakima Police Department detective, Noah Wentz, items that were taken from Patti's home were found about 50 yards away around the corner from where she lived. Wentz is stunned that this case has still not been solved and is asking the public for help.

"This is a situation that, it's 30 years ago, that's a time that I would like everybody to remember to see if they can't pry some memory loose of something they might have known or have seen back then." - Former YPD Detective Noah Wentz

Patricia's family is still "looking for answers, repercussions, and for justice."

"The person responsible for this heinous crime against an innocent person needs to have their life forever changed because their horrifying actions forever changed ours." - Patti's sister

Read More: The City with the Highest Property Crime Rate Might Surprise You

How You Can Help

If you have any information that may help Yakima police in this case, please reach out to Detective Kevin Cays at (509) 249-6874.

I know of one local Yakima retired judge who told me she has been excited to join the team of Yakima County detectives actively looking for clues in unsolved cases and I hope that this case is one of them.