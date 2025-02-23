It’s amazing what 8 months can do, from the state of Washington not even coming close to cracking the top 25 to now breaking the top 10!

Way to go, Washington!

Now, people are always going to pick on where they come from, while others are going to stand up and love their homes and community. I fall into both camps. I love where I’m from here in Washington State, but I’m not blind to the issues we face.

That’s why when I wrote an article about how none of the cities in Washington were anywhere on the best places to live rankings, I was disappointed, but I understood.

Then, this poll drops on how Washington is one of the best states in which to live in the entire country!

That is the type of Washington news I love seeing!

What changed between June and now? Different factors could have been looked at more closely or included where the others weren’t, but I think the big one is the fact that people voted on what they felt was most important!

In ranking all of the states, Washington claimed the 8th best state to live in, according to USNews.com. What made our state rank so high? Let’s take a look!

Some of these factors, like crime & corrections, are not so hot; compare them to our health care and natural environment—it levels out the good and the bad. Washington has a lot more good going for it than naysayers like to give it credit for.

What do you think? Tap the app and share your thoughts with us.

