Customer complaints to the Skagit County Health Department led to a Washington State Fishing & Wildlife investigation. What they discovered was shocking.

Shocking Case Ties Washington Restaurant Owner to Illegal Bear Parts

This curious case goes back to the year 2020, when customers began complaining of strange dead animal sightings behind Fortune Mandarin Restaurant in Mount Vernon, as Cascadia Daily reported. (The restaurant remains open and has a current business license.)

Official complaints against Yan Ling Li, the restaurant's owner, originated from Skagit County Health Department officials, ending with multiple investigations by the WDFW.

Undercover Sting Uncovers Disturbing Wildlife Trafficking

WDFW busted Li trying to buy several illegal bear and waterfowl parts during an undercover sting.

Li purchased:

Whole Waterfowl

Black Bear gall bladders

Black Bear livers

Black Bear paws with the claws still attached

She bought 24 Black Bear paws from the undercover officers.

A press release from the Skagit County Health Department states that it is possible Li wanted the animal parts either to resale them overseas on the black market or for medicinal purposes. Either way, this is a felony crime here in Washington. You can read the full release on the WDFW website.

"Beyond being illegal, it’s highly concerning to unethically waste black bears, or any wildlife for that matter, for nothing more than a few body parts being sold on the black market.” - Brad Rhoden, Captain, WDFW Police

Washington State Law Bans Sale of Black Bear Parts

We cannot buy or sell parts of Black Bears in Washington State because they are a protected species. Licenses are required to hunt for Black Bears during specific hunting seasons.

Yan L. Li was sentenced to 45 days of confinement and given a $1,800 fine.