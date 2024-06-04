Spring's rapidly approaching, and we're already starting to see some beautiful days of sunshine. So the question is: where can Washington expect to see the most sunshine?

Seattle and Issaquah get a bad rep for being the rainiest cities in the state, but at least the locals and tourists know that Seattle gets more sunshine than places like Tokyo, Milan, and Paris. Which city in Washington gets the most sunshine? Perhaps we should say, cities, plural, because these are the 10 most sunniest cities in WA.

Which City in WA Gets the MOST Sunshine?

10 . Selah

"Due to its central location, excellent climate and the proximity of recreational and other opportunities nearby, Selah has a great deal of attraction as a place to visit and enjoy." - Discover Selah

Selah, Washington

9 . Moses Lake

"Moses Lake is a diverse, connected, and supportive community of innovation and opportunity that values its namesake lake, small town vibe, growing arts and cultural scene, aerospace, manufacturing and agricultural heritage and an abundance of sunshine and outdoor activities." - Visit Moses Lake

Moses Lake, Washington

8 . Quincy

"Quincy is located near the center of Washington State just 10 miles North of I-90. Quincy is the gateway to the Wenatchee Valley, Leavenworth and the Okanogan Valley if you are traveling from the South or East. Tourism is a major part of our economy. The Gorge Amphitheater, which draws an estimated 3,000 to 20,000 people per concert, is located 10 miles southwest of Quincy. Sunland Estates summer homes and the Crescent Bar Recreation area all add to our tourism along with the already available hunting, fishing, and boating. We can call Quincy a tourist and recreational paradise." - About Quincy

Quincy, Washington

7 . Wenatchee

"Situated in a fertile valley in Central Washington at the confluence of the Wenatchee and Columbia Rivers, Wenatchee is the second most populous city in the central part of the state and serves as the Chelan County seat. To the south and west, mountains provide a dramatic backdrop for the City." - Wenatchee History and Culture

Wenatchee, Washington

6 . Richland

" We are a community born from the war era of the 1940s." - Richland's History

Richland, Washington

5 . Pasco

"Boasting good schools, health care facilities, faith communities, numerous retail/professional opportunities, recreational areas, and predominantly good weather, Pasco is where people put down roots and raise families in a safe, forward-thinking, active environment." - More about Pasco

Pasco, Washington

4 . Kennewick

"More recently, Kennewick has become famous for Kennewick Man discovered at Columbia Park during the annual Water Follies hydroplane races. He is the oldest known inhabitant of the area. His skeleton has been dated at 9,200 years old, making it the oldest nearly complete skeleton ever found in North America. Today, Kennewick is the largest of the Tri-Cities with a population of roughly 80,000 and is poised for future prosperity and growth." - City of Kennewick

Kennewick, Washington

3 . Walla Walla

"The wine industry has had a significant impact on reinvestment in Walla Walla’s downtown as it has become a destination for residents and tourists with shops, tasting rooms, and restaurants. " - Walla Walla's History

Fort Walla Walla Museum

2 . Ellensburg

"Located in the State of Washington - Kittitas County, Ellensburg is full of history, friendly people, and scenic views. " - City of Ellensburg

Ellensburg, Washington

1 . Yakima

"With its beautiful weather, central location, relatively low cost of living, and strong sense of community, Yakima is a premiere place to live, work, and play. We are proud of our city. Yakima is the Heart of Central Washington." - Visit Yakima

Yakima, Washington

