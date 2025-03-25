Teenage Boy Arrested in Moses Lake Drive By Shooting Case

A 14-year-old boy faces first degree murder charges following a friday drive-by shooting.

Moses Lake Police Department made an arrest in the case Monday night in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting occurring Friday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, authorities arrested a 14-year-old juvenile. He sought treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg at Kadlec hospital in Richland. Detectives believe it is a self-inflicted wound that happened during the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Loop Drive in Moses Lake at approximately 9:15 p.m. Officers arriving on the scene located five gunshot victims inside a vehicle, with a 14-year-old male deceased in the car, as well as three other minors and an unnamed 26-year-old female.

Detectives found an abandoned vehicle located on Buell Street in Moses Lake approximately two hours after the shooting and impounded the car and searched it under a search warrant. The residents at the home where they found the car were not suspects in the shooting.

The 14-year-old boy resides in juvenile detention for first-degree murder.