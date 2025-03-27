Pedestrian Struck By Car, Injured Near Electric City

A Clark County woman has injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Grant County on Wednesday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just before 8 p.m. when 55-year-old Michelle Boord of Camas was hit by a car while walking alongside State Route 155 near Electric City.

Boord suffered significant injuries in the collision and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment, while the driver who hit her - 73-year-old Susan Irvin of Grand Coulee was uninjured.

Troopers say Irvin was obeying all traffic laws and was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.

She will not be cited or charged with any crimes for striking Boord.

The State Patrol says an investigation into the collision is ongoing.