Two Injured After Being Hit In Wenatchee Crosswalk

A Wenatchee motorist is facing possible charges after striking two women with his vehicle in a crosswalk this morning (Monday, Oct. 21).

The Wenatchee Police Department says the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of North Wenatchee Avenue and Ninth Street when the driver of a pickup truck was attempting a left turn and hit the two females, ages 23 and 24.

Get our free mobile app

Officers report the driver told them he didn't see the women, who were both treated at the scene prior to being transported to Confluence Health Hospital for further evaluation.

Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld says both women were fortunate to have only sustained minor injuries.

"This could have been much worse. A couple of feet one way or the other and he could have seriously hurt them both."

Reinfeld says the driver, who has not been identified, will likely be cited for failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.