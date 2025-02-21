WSDOT Warns Residents of Toll Charge Scam Targeting Thousands

If you've received an email or text message recently saying you owe money for a toll charge you're not alone. Thousands of residents in the state are getting the same messages. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation say it's a scam.

THE WSDOT ISSUED A WARNING LAST YEAR

The scam was circulating in 2024 as well and that's when the DOT issued a warning. DOT officials says the scam message asks people to give up personal information or pay a toll. They say even though you may have been in an area with a toll don't click on the links because your computer could be impacted as well as your finances.

WHAT IF YOU THINK YOU MAY OWE FOR A TOLL ROAD CROSSING?

If you believe the information could be true contact WSDOT.com directly with your concerns. The scam isn't new it's been around for years say officials from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. They say last year they received thousands of complaints from three different states about the "phishing" scam involving toll roads.

OK SO YOU CLICKED ON THE LINK SO NOW WHAT?

If you are reading this and kicking yourself because your curiosity allowed you to click on one of the scam links check out the Federal Trade Commission website IdentityTheft.gov. The site will give you specific information to contact your credit card company or bank to report the fact that you think you are the victim of a scam. The site give you the steps you need to take to protect yourself.

