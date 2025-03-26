Currently, there are two daily flights from YKM to SEA, but the Yakima Airport hopes to add two new cities with flights very soon.

Central Washington Residents Want More Cities to Fly to from the YKM Airport

Residents living near the Yakima Valley region desperately want to see Yakima Airport get flights to cities other than just Seattle, and YKM airport officials have been working hard behind the scenes to make this happen.

Flights from YKM to the Sea-Tac airport aren't cheap. Most locals in the Yakima Valley find it more cost effective to make the 2-hour drive and fly from Seattle's international airport or fly out of the Tri-Cities airport (which is an hour and a half away in Pasco).

KIMA News reports that passenger volume doubled when a second Seattle flight was added to YKM, so the addition of travel routes to new cities will make the Yakima Airport a more attractive option for travel despite the cost.

Yakima Air Terminal Google Street View loading...

Two New Travel Routes from Yakima Airport Are in Discussions Right Now

Last year, the community was asked to weigh in on which cities they want to fly to from the Yakima Airport. I took this survey and picked LAS VEGAS! Sadly, it's not on the current list of discussions, but at least I know I can always fly out quicker and cheaper from the Pasco airport than I could in Seattle!

Flights from Yakima to Utah are being considered as we speak. KIMA News says the airport director, Rob Hodgman, wants to add a daily flight to Salt Lake City. He also wants to add a flight to Portland, Oregon. Yakima currently has a contract with Alaska Horizon Airlines.

Yakima Airport FLY YKM Google Street View loading...

