A disease that's rewriting the record books in California has been detected in Washington State, more specifically, the Central and Eastern areas. You may not be familiar with Valley Fever, but it has been around since it was first detected in 2013.

Canva Canva loading...

Valley Fever is an illness caused by inhaling fungus spores found in soil. While it sounds difficult to get, it isn't as hard as you think. The spores are released into the air when an area experiences rainfall (or any type of precipitation) after a prolonged dry spell or drought.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, California is approaching a record breaking number of cases of the disease (almost 13,000 detected in 2024). Our climate in the Tri-Cities, and the surrounding area, is also conducive for the fungal spores.

Multiple Counties In Central And Eastern Washington Have Had Cases

The Washington State Department of Health has received reports of cases in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla, and Spokane Counties.

Screenshot WA Dept. of Health Website Screenshot WA Dept. of Health Website loading...

Environmental sampling that was done found spores in the soil in Benton, Yakima, and Kittitas Counties. The Dept. of Health has only done limited testing in other areas so the full range is still unknown.

What To Know About Valley Fever

Most healthy people that are exposed either won't develop the disease or will have a mild case that will go away on it's own over a few weeks. There are groups that are more susceptible to the disease which manifests as a lung infection.

Symptoms can include:

Fatigue (tiredness)

Cough

Fever

Shortness of breath

Headache

Night sweats

Muscle aches or joint pain

Rash

In rare cases, the spores get into a person's skin through a cut, wound, or splinter and cause a skin infection

Canva Canva loading...

Symptoms have also been compared to having COVID. Groups that are at a higher risk to develop a severe case of Valley Fever (according to the CDC) are those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, diabetics, people over 60, as well as Black and Filipino people.

Some people can have long term lung issues as a result of the disease. Rare instances have seen Valley Fever spread outside of the lungs and cause meningitis, which can be fatal. It is hard to avoid breathing in spores in areas where it exists. For those in that high risk category there are some ways to help lessen their chances.

Avoid area with a lot of dust

Stay inside with the windows closed during dust storms

Use indoor air filtration

Clean any skin injuries with soap and water