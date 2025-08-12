Deb Wirth and Susan Cox have been selected as chaperones for the 2026 & 2027 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty programs.

Festival Administrator Darci Christopherson announced the appointments in a Tuesday news release.

Deb Wirth will serve as a Royalty Chaperone under the direction of Terri Van Horn. Wirth retired recently after 14 years at Eastmont High School, where she was the athletic director's assistant. Wirth had a 30-year career at both the Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts.

Deb Wirth Apple Blossom Festival chaperone Deb Wirth Apple Blossom Festival chaperone loading...

Get our free mobile app

Susan Cox will serve as a junior royalty chaperone under Denese Sollom. Cox retired from Pioneer Middle School after 33 years teaching seventh grade.

Susan Cox Apple Blossom Festival chaperone Susan Cox Apple Blossom Festival chaperone loading...

Chaperones escort the Festival Royalty on their appearances and event activity during their royal duties.

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty program is open to all 12th-grade girls in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School District or those who are home-schooled or attending private school.

The Junior Royalty program is for 5th grade girls.Both Royal Courts will be chosen in early 2026 to reign over next year's festival

For more information about the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, visit

The 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is April 23rd through May 3rd, 2026. The festival theme is "Everything Is Coming Up Blossoms."

For more information about the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, visit the festival website