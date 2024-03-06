Washington State Ranks in the Top Ten for Household Expenses

As you go through your monthly bills, how often do you wonder "Is anyone else paying this much?" It seems as though everything is increasing in some way, shape, or form. Where does your town, and where does Washington State fall on the National average for Household Expenses?

What falls under 'Household Bills'?

For this exercise, household bills are these 10 items combined:

Mortgage Rent Utilities Auto Loan Auto Insurance Mobile Phone Health Insurance Cable & Satellite Life Insurance Alarm & Security

Washington State is Not Very Affordable

The Evergreen State could be taken to mean "Ever the green is coming out of your pocket". Washington State ranks 8th in the nation as most expensive for household bills. The national average for monthly bills is $2,014 per month. Washington State's average is more than $400 higher, coming in at $2,468 per month or just over $29,600 per year. That's the State average...here are the areas around the State that stand out.

1. Sammamish, WA

Sammamish is the most expensive city in Washington State to live for monthly household bills. Sammamish residents pay $3,879 per month or $46,548 per year. That is 89.6% higher than the national annual average. Household bills are almost 25% of the annual household income of $192,794 in Sammamish.

14. Seattle, WA

Believe it or not the Emerald City isn't in the top ten, even if King County is the top of the expensive pops. Seattle residents pay $2,912 per month or $34,946 per year. That is 42.3% higher than the national annual average. Household bills are 37% of the annual household income of $93,359 in Seattle.

28. Lake Stevens, WA

Lake Stevens boasts the largest natural lake in Snohomish County and beautiful views. Lake Stevens residents pay $2,622 per month or $31,468 per year. That is 28.1% higher than the national annual average. Household bills are 33% of the annual household income of $96,165.

40. Bellingham, WA

The home of Western Washington University is not quite the halfway point of the 85 cities in the State that make the list. Bellingham residents pay $2,495 per month or $29,935 per year. That is 21.9% higher than the national annual average. Household bills are 47% of the annual household income of $63,471.

54. Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee is the Apple capital of the State and the home of Pybus Public Market. Wenatchee residents pay $2,264 per month or $27,171 per year. That is 10.6% higher than the national annual average. Household bills are 33% of the annual household income of $62,595.

68. Kennewick, WA

Kennewick is the largest city, and most affordable for household bills, in the Tri-Cities, one of the fastest-growing areas of the State. Kennewick residents pay $2,048 per month or $24,582 per year. That is 0.1% higher than the national annual average. Household bills are 36% of the annual household income of $68,254.

85. Colville, WA

The home of the historical Graves Mountain Watchtower is the most affordable city for household bills on the list. Colville residents pay $1,645 per month or $19,735 per year. That is 19.6% lower than the national annual average. Household bills are 38% of the annual household income of $51,875.

If you didn't see your town here, but want to see where it lands on the list, visit doxo.com and check it out!

