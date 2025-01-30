A Super Bowl ad that takes a poke at a sport born in Washington

So, if my team is not playing in the Super Bowl this year, why in the world do I watch it? Well, sometimes if I'm lucky, it's because the game is going to be really, really good, but more often than not, I watch the Super Bowl so I can see the commercials.

Super Bowl LIX Previews Getty Images loading...

I do have to admit I'm curious about who's going to win the Super Bowl this year, but honestly, I'm still more curious about the commercials, I saw this one today and I thought, this really speaks to me.

What the producer of this commercial has done is they've taken a Sport that was basically invented in Washington state, has become ubiquitous all across the country and turned it into what I think is a pretty funny commercial and yes, the casting of this commercial is priceless.

Check it out for yourself.

Even if the Super Bowl is a boring game and you don't want to pay any attention to it, do you know what you do? You don't turn it off, you leave it on so you can watch the commercials. I mean, think about this. Last year the average price of 30 seconds for a Super Bowl ad ran to about $7 million. Yikes, that's nuts.

Even though I'm going to watch the game live, sometimes, I actually record it on the DVR at the same time so that I can go back and watch the ads over and over again. Of course, sometimes the ads suck, but that kind of has its own appeal. You get to say to yourself, “well, I would have never run that ad”.

You have to keep in mind that the stakes are so high on the performance of one of these ads. It's costing over $7,000,000, plus the cost of the creative to put the ad together. And then you put it on the air, and you cross your fingers and hope that it hits home. If you are an ad agency this could make or break your reputation.

This is just a tiny sample of some of the ads that you're going to get to see during the Super Bowl this year for 2025. Yes, there's going to be some that really stink. Some of them will make you say, “what in the world where they trying to tell me with this?” And then you're going to see some that just speak to you. (Whether you want to admit it or not.)

Enjoy the Super Bowl.

And especially enjoy Super Bowl advertising.

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara Are Pickleball Hustlers in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl Ad

11 Things To Do That Are Better Than Watching The Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

Louisiana Born Players in 2025 Super Bowl The following list includes all of the Louisiana born players who made it to the championship games this year.