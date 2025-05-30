I have a friend by the name of Jesse who claims that he's been working on a special design for a Star Wars type flying motorcycle. We've talked about it off and on for a couple of years, but he's never been able to create a prototype.

I don't know if he knows about this, but it looks like somebody may have beaten him to it.

According to msn.com,

‘Polish tech company Volonaut has just unveiled its new Airbike, and it looks like it flew straight out of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This futuristic machine—more film prop than motorcycle—can hit speeds of up to 124 mph (about 200 km/h).’

I've watched the video on this and at times it looks like it might be generated by AI, but then again sometimes it doesn't. You'll need to watch the video and decide for yourself.

The first thing I notice is that they don't show the Airbike doing a lot of turning, and when they do, it moves very slowly. The pilot of the Airbike in the video is dressed up like a “storm trooper”. There are some great shots of it moving through trees, but you'll notice that it's in a straight line. Also, if you watch the video, you'll notice that they don't actually show the Airbike landing or taking off although they do show it changing altitude.

The things that make the Airbike fly are super lightweight construction materials, 3D printed parts and computer-controlled jet engines. There must be some very serious computer-controlled assistance to make this thing fly.

As of right now, we don't know when the air bike is actually going to be made available to the public, but if it is, it will not be cheap. The developer of the air bike has another product that you can actually order. The company is called Jetson One. You can get your very own Jetson one next year for approximately $108,000. I don't know about you, but it's out of my price range.

The Air Bike and the Jetson One. When people actually start flying these things, you might want to keep your eyes on the police blotter. How do you pull one of these things over if they're speeding? Good luck.

