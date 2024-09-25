The irreplaceable Wenatchee Foothills urgently need protection.

Thank goodness for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, which has secured a hard-won victory by the sweat of its brow: almost 4500 acres of foothills property permanently conserved. The land is reserved for wildlife habitat and recreation - not to mention dozens of miles of "authorized trails accessible to all," according to the CDLT.

Get our free mobile app

Credit also goes to the City of Wenatchee, to say nothing of the wider Wenatchee Valley community.

Coming up soon is Foothills Fest, a celebration of dogged conservation efforts. There will be music, free tacos and merch and family-friendly activities. The fun is set against a breathtaking backdrop: Saddle Rock Natural Area.

This pastoral oasis can be reached by bus: Link Transit Route 3.

Foothills Fest takes place on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Though not required, registration is much appreciated, says the CDLT. Click here to get tickets.