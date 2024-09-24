Meet Joy, a loving and adventurous three-year-old Husky seeking her forever home.

Joy is a sweet-natured companion who thrives on affection and enjoys leisurely walks where she can explore and sniff to her heart's content. She is currently enrolled in Wenatchee Valley Humane Society's Polished Pup program where she is learning basic life skills and working on being calm.

She has already mastered the "sit" command and is eager to learn more. Joy would do thrive as the only pet in a home with someone committed to continuing her training to help her reach her full potential.

Joy

Breed: Husky

Age: 3 years 10 months

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-25637

See a gallery of adoptable pets at Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) The shelter is open for adoptions 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day except Wednesday. WVHS is open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

Before adoption, all animals will receive spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, deworming, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Licensing fees are based on the jurisdiction where the adoptive family resides.