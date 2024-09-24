A motorhome in Wenatchee is reportedly unsalvageable after catching fire on Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was dispatched to a vacant lot in the 1400 block of South Wenatchee Ave.

The lot is slightly north of a Safe Park operated by the Wenatchee Rescue Mission. This lot is strewn with parked motorhomes. One of the motorhomes caught fire for reasons that are as yet undetermined.

The blaze soon spread to other vehicles nearby, says Battalion Chief Jordan Givens.

No one was hurt, according to Givens, and the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes.

But he says the motorhome is a total loss. The other vehicles sustained significant damage.