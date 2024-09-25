On Friday and into Saturday, the Washington State Patrol is conducting emphasis patrols in memoriam of a deceased comrade: Trooper Chris Gadd.

Gadd, 27, was assigned to Snohomish County, but the patrols, dubbed "One More Stop," will be carried out statewide.

According to a WSP press release, "Prior to the tragic incident, Trooper Gadd had messaged to his detachment members he was going to meet up with them for break after 'One More Stop.'"

Gadd was killed last March. He was parked conspicuously on the shoulder of I-5 in Marysville, patrolling for drunk drivers, when 32-year-old Raul Benitez-Santana, of Lynnwood, came barreling down the expressway. Benitez-Santana had himself reportedly imbibed marijuana and alcohol. The WSP says he was traveling at speeds upward of 110 mph.

The impaired driver slammed into Gadd.

Benitez-Santana was ordered held on $1M bail, which was slashed by 90 percent following pleas from his family. The charges against him include vehicular homicide.

Per the Officer Down Memorial page, Gadd was a 2.5-year veteran of the WSP. He is survived by his wife and toddler-aged daughter. His father, David, is also a working WSP trooper.

Chief John R. Batiste had this to say: “Trooper Gadd was a fine young man with a big heart and passion to serve the community - a true example of the best of us. He made the ultimate sacrifice while working to make our roads a safer place."

"With this emphasis, we honor his memory by continuing his efforts to protect the community he dedicated his life to.”

Emphasis patrols begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and conclude on 5 a.m. on Saturday.