Data centers really have turned into a flashpoint in Washington state for 2025 and 2026. There are at least five planned or currently under construction data centers in the state of Washington. But there are two specific proposed data centers that are under scrutiny right now.

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According to axios.com,

‘Amazon has big plans for its first large-scale data centers in Washington, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat.

The two proposed Eastern Washington campuses could eventually include up to 24 data center buildings, testing how local officials balance potential jobs and tax revenue with growing public opposition.’

In the tri-cities.

Amazon recently notified the city of West Richland that they had purchased land in the area and were "exploring" the possibilities of putting in a data center campus that would potentially include 21 buildings total. According to the city no permit applications had been filed as of November 2nd. Nearly 1000 acres were purchased at a price of about 264 million dollars.

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There has been a fair amount of pushback from residents in West Richland near the proposed development and also from some organizations Interested in slowing or stopping data center development.

In Walla Walla.

Amazon is planning a $4.8 billion data center project to create three data center campuses that is also receiving serious pushback. That project is currently in the permitting process. At a Walla Walla County Commissioners public meeting on November 9th, many residents were asking for a one-year moratorium on data center development and construction.

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There seemed to be 3 basic concerns for residents.

The first being noise. Data centers can be very noisy when their backup generators kick in to supply power.

Water use. Data centers require a tremendous amount of water to keep servers cool. Residents are questioning what happens to that water, where it comes from, and where it eventually goes.

Electricity use. Residents are asking where the electricity is going to come from to power these massive systems. How will it impact the price of electricity in the area?

Amazon has already said that for the West Richland project they're exploring the possibility of creating electricity using "next generation" nuclear power plants.

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There's no question that the establishment of these data centers will raise the tax base of the counties that they are located in, but will that be judged as an acceptable trade off?

Amazon has decided to host an open house in West Richland on Thursday to answer questions.



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