The business of weight loss drugs is exploding across America and Seattle based Amazon wants in. There are a lot of opinions about the use of GLP-1 drugs in America. But there seems to be a lot of acceptance in the medical community, especially with GLP1 drugs being tested for more than just weight loss.

There's a lot of money to be made in GLP-1 drugs and that's why Amazon is getting into the game.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘The Seattle-based tech giant launched its own GLP-1 program Tuesday aimed at streamlining access to weight loss drugs, with primary care, upfront pricing and doorstep delivery.

The new program integrates Amazon One Medical, a primary care service that combines in-person clinics with on-demand virtual care, and Amazon Pharmacy, an online pharmacy allowing customers to compare insurance prices and receive medication via home delivery.

It's easier than ever.

Now with the advent of the GLP-1 pill Rybelsus having GLP1 drugs delivered to your door becomes much easier. Ozempic, which is delivered in shot form, requires refrigeration, making it more difficult for home delivery.

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This is not necessarily a situation where you just go online and order it. Amazon Medical One will provide pre-visit screening, consultations and regular follow-up visits, then you can go online to Amazon's pharmacy and find out if their prices are competitive with your insurance prices.

Amazon is offering this service to over 3000 cities, including Seattle and hopes to expand to 4,500 cities by the end of the year.

How about the price?

Amazon has not established any kind of special pricing for GLP-1 drugs from their pharmacy, but they do allow you to compare prices before you buy.

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I will say this; the price that Amazon Medical one shows for rybelsus (the prescription I'm taking) is significantly lower than what I'm paying now with insurance at my current pharmacy. Whether or not Amazon medical one will give me that better price when they contact my insurance company may be another thing.

If Amazon medical one can save me money on my prescriptions, and they can deliver in a timely manner, then it is definitely something I'm going to have to investigate.

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I will let you know how it all plays out.

