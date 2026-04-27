We already had a tour around Memorial Park to see all the different food vendors for this week's Apple Blossom Festival. Lunch always starts at about 11:00 and runs until they run out of customers in the evening.

What I like to do is visit the park as many times as possible to sample as many different types of food as possible. On Friday, I had curry chicken over fried rice at YC Asian Foods.

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So, what's for lunch today?

One of the new vendors here at Memorial Park for Apple Blossom is Smoke Point BBQ. They traveled all the way from Idaho to be here. They brought their own smoker and they're doing pork brisket, Tri tip, something they call the Wiener dog which they describe as a loaded all beef hot dog for the grown-ups. And then for the kids they have your regular hot dog out of the smoker.

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Honestly what I really was interested in was what they called Cheesy Potatoes. Diced baked potato with cheese and then your meat of choice, then you decide if you want to smother it in BBQ sauce or not. I would go for the BBQ sauce big time.

Jeremy was telling me. (You can see him in a photo here) that the cheesy potatoes are really kind of their specialty, it's a family recipe. Unfortunately for me, they weren't going to be ready in time, and I was kind of in a hurry, so I went for the old standard and ordered the pulled pork sandwich.

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They delivered my sandwich; I sauced it up and then we put some foil over the top and I came back to the radio station so that I could eat the sandwich and write this article to tell you more about it.

How was it?

The first thing I noticed was that there was a large amount of pork. It kind of overwhelmed the bun. By the time I got back to work, the bun was almost too soft to pick up and eat, so I busted out my handy fork, ate some of the pork around the edges, and then got into it.

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The flavor was great; I even got a little bit of pork bark in my sandwich. (I don't know about you, but I like that.) I went with the standard BBQ sauce, which was actually kind of mild. I should have gone for the spicy, but that's OK, the flavor of the pork was very good and it was very moist.

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I would definitely consider doing the Pulled pork sandwich again, but what I really want to do is try out those cheesy potatoes.

