A Family Meal Sparks Cravings For Arby’s New Steak Nuggets
Over the weekend I was invited to have dinner with my ex-mother-in-law, 2 of my sons and a granddaughter at a local BBQ place. One of the items being offered at this particular BBQ place was burnt ends. I won't go into a deep description of what burnt ends are. Suffice it to say, done properly, they are delicious.
I had the French dip, which was pretty darn good. My only complaint would be that the bun just couldn't hold up to the sandwich. (Nobody likes wimpy buns.) It was a nice meal; it was a good time. I didn't think anything of it until I saw an article about Arby's bringing something new to their menu.
Nuggets.
Nuggets have been a staple of fast-food restaurants for decades now, but it's always been chicken Nuggets, you know, “Parts is parts”. Because it's Arby's, they had to do something different, and it's not about chicken. It’ about beef.
Arby's Steak Nuggets are being introduced to several of their locations on a trial basis. (Now they've got my attention.) They are described as prime rib and steak chunks (or cow nuggets if you will) that could be chopped up and served as a sandwich, or you can get them in a five-piece or nine-piece meal, they come with Hickory BBQ sauce. There's one other offering that I had to go deeper into the article to find and that was a Steak nugget bowl. With the Nuggets on top of Mac and cheese, put some BBQ sauce on that and you got dinner.
When I first started reading about this, I got all excited and then I got to the part where they aren't introducing them in Washington state. (WHAT?)
According to msn.com,
‘The product is currently offered in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fans of the brand are talking about the nuggets on social media despite the lack of coordinated marketing activities.’
I'm looking at photos from Arby's of the product and the first thing I thought of was “alright, burnt ends”. I realized that that's probably not the case. It takes a brisket, an award-winning BBQ rub, a low and slow BBQ Pit, and 18 to 24 hours in the smoker to create burnt ends. I don't think Arby's is going to invest that kind of time, but I could be wrong.
I really want to try this product, but I don't think I'm ready to go to Tulsa, Oklahoma to get it. I like a good road trip as much as anybody, but that's just too much.
Maybe I can get somebody in Oklahoma to FedEx some for me.
I wonder how that would work. I want me some cow nuggets.
