My co-workers love coffee. 3, 4, sometimes 5 cups a day. Coffee is the fuel that keeps our offices going every day, Monday through Friday. In Washington state, you really can't talk about coffee without talking about Starbucks.

But these days? Where do you find the best coffee? Wallet Hub has done all the research for you.

According to wallethub.com,

‘A recent survey by the National Coffee Association found that 66% of Americans drink coffee every day, with a total of around 519 million cups consumed daily. What gave way to java culture? Science, for one, has convinced us that caffeine possesses multiple health benefits besides mental stimulation.’

So, what are the top 10 cities for coffee in America?

10. Pittsburg PA

9. Oakland CA

8. Austin TX

7. San Francisco CA

6. Tampa FL

5. Seattle WA

4. Miami FL

3. Long Beach CA

2. Orlando FL

1. Portland OR

Well, my first question is how did Portland wind up being number one? I thought Seattle ruled. I can see why Miami and Florida got in there. Cuban coffee is pretty awesome. Austin, TX. I guess that makes sense. But Pittsburgh? How did they wind up in the top 10?

If you look at the complete chart, you'll see that they list cities one through 100. O We don't really know where the worst coffee is in America, but we can certainly look at the bottom 100 cities. Towns like Birmingham, AL., Baton Rouge, LA Corpus Christi, TX. Greensboro, NC. Memphis, TN. San Bernardino, CA. And all the way down at #100 Laredo, TX.

Now considering that we have a lot of cities in the United States and this list only includes the top 100. Even if your city is ranked at 100 on this list. The coffee is still pretty good.

Full disclosure here, I'm not a coffee drinker. Although you could force a Frappuccino on me, no problem. And for some reason I like coffee flavored ice cream. (Well, it is ice cream after all.)

Best Coffee Cities in America in 2025



