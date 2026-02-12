A few days after Boeing announced that they were moving their engineering work out of the Pacific Northwest For the 787 Dreamliner to North Carolina, Boeing announced the news that they're opening a fourth production line for the 737 MAX in Everett.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Boeing will open its fourth MAX production line this summer in Everett, setting a timeline that the Everett community has been waiting to hear for two years.

Boeing hopes to eventually reach a MAX production rate of 63 planes per month, Katie Ringgold, Boeing’s 737 program manager, said Tuesday, speaking at an annual conference for the businesses that make up Washington’s aerospace supply chain.’

What do we know?

Boeing first announced its plans to open a fourth production line back in 2023 with the idea of using part of the Everett plant that was vacated by ending the 747 program and moving the 787-production line to North Carolina.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Boeing has no intention of shutting down the Renton production facilities for the 737 MAX. This fourth production line in Everett will just add to the existing output of planes.

When will it start?

Boeing has estimated that adding this fourth line will increase the production of 737 MAX planes to 63 a month from its current output of 42 planes a month.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This is good news for aviation production workers. Boeing has now started hiring for the “North Line” with posted job listings for shift managers. Boeing is hoping to have the North Line open and operating by midsummer 2026.