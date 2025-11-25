The marijuana business in the Northwest is surging, and the product that goes hand in hand with marijuana is CBD.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD Is a compound derived from marijuana and hemp that is non intoxicating. Users typically use it for. mood, anxiety, various forms of pain, stress, and sleep problems.

My sister Jenny has actually experimented with CBD for her sleep issues and found it to be mostly ineffective.

So, I have a question, what major metropolitan cities find CDB most popular?

According to seattletimes.com,

‘New Nielsen market-research data shows that among the nation’s 75 largest metro areas, Seattle ranked No. 2 for the share of adults who say they either use CBD products or plan to. Roughly 19% of Seattle-area adults, or a projected 625,000 people, fell into that camp.’

Yeah, baby, we're #2.

But to start off with, rather than looking at the top five metropolitan cities that use CDB's first, I thought it would be interesting to look at the bottom 5.

The research focused on the top 75 metro markets. Here is the bottom 5.

Percentage of adults who use or plan to use CBD

Bottom 5

Number 5, Oxnard, California, 12.6 percent

Number 4, Raleigh, N. Carolina 12.2 percent

Number 3, Greensboro, N. Carolina 11.7 percent

Number 2, Buffalo, New York 11.6 percent

Number 1, El Paso, Texas 11.4 percent

Top 5

Number 5, Portland OR. 18.8 percent

Number 4, Minneapolis, Minnesota 18.8 percent

Number 3, Los Angeles, California 18.8 percent

Number 2, Seattle, Washington 19.1 percent

Number 1, Honolulu, Hawaii 20.6 percent

Seattle ranks No. 2 among large metros for CBD use, new data shows | The Seattle Times

CBD Products - United States | Statista Market Forecast



