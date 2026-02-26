Your next Uber ride could come with a seatbelt and a pre-flight safety briefing.

Uber Technologies and Joby Aviation say their all-electric air taxi service will begin carrying passengers later this year in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the push to turn science fiction into a commute option.

Riders in Dubai will be able to open the Uber app, type in a destination and, if the trip qualifies, select “Uber Air powered by Joby.” The app will handle the full journey — including an Uber Black ride to and from the vertiport — because even in the future, you still have to get to the future.

Joby’s aircraft is designed to carry up to four passengers and a certified commercial pilot. It takes off vertically using six tilting propellers before transitioning to forward flight, reaching speeds up to 200 miles per hour with a range of about 100 miles on a single charge. Large windows promise panoramic city views — a definite upgrade from staring at brake lights on the freeway.

Photo Credit | Joby Aviation Photo Credit | Joby Aviation loading...

The companies say the aircraft is engineered with multiple redundancies and a sound profile quiet enough to blend into city noise — meaning it shouldn’t sound like your neighbor’s leaf blower hovering at 2,000 feet.

As for the United States, both companies say service will have to wait for certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. Joby says it has completed more than 50,000 miles of flight testing and is in the final stage of the approval process.

The Jetsons may not be packing their bags just yet — but they might want to download the app.