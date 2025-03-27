Chick-fil-A product is coming to Wenatchee Costco

You might think, based on my descriptions, that Costco is the home of everything sweet, wonderful, and affordable, and in some instances that may be true. But this next addition as far as I'm concerned, the jury is out.

I have mentioned many times that we do not have a Chick-fil-A anywhere near where I live in Wenatchee, and I have not had a chance to taste what is considered to be by some the best chicken sandwich in the universe. One of the things that makes that chicken sandwich and nuggets special is a very special Chick-fil-A sauce Available only in very exclusive locations.

Well, that is changing.

According to msn.com,

‘If you’re a Chick-fil-A fan, get ready for an exciting new addition to the club store aisles—no matter which one you shop at. For the first time ever, a fan-favorite Chick-fil-A product is landing at all three major membership retailers: Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale.’

Chick-fil-A true believers speak about the Chick-fil-A secret sauce with a certain reverence that's only held by people from the Deep South who speak in hushed tones about what “real fried chicken” tastes like.

They call it a secret sauce for a reason, and now it's available at Costco. The home of everything supersized. Ohh yes back in 2020 you could buy it in some supermarkets, but it was only available in the 16 oz size. Now at Costco you can get it in the 24 oz size which for some people will last them, I don't know a week.

There's also a rumor floating around that some other Chick-fil-A sauces might be hitting the store shelves.

Can the Chick-fil-A secret sauce Truly be savored by anyone who has not had a Chick-fil-A sandwich. I guess we're going to find out.

