Weed reclassification in Washington state. Who does it help?
Full disclosure. I'm not a cannabis user. I have never smoked the “devil weed”.
I've never had a problem with anyone who did, it just was not a thing that I would do. When I was young, I decided I wanted to excel in sports. I knew that my skills would not rival some of my classmates, but I also knew that I didn't want to do anything that would impair my ability, so I decided to not smoke, not drink, and not do drugs.
Over the years, in certain social gatherings, I may have had a “contact high” from time to time but I don't know, I couldn't tell.
Now, marijuana sales in Washington state are completely legal (under certain conditions.) but now we have a new wrinkle. According to Axios.com,
“The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is recommending that cannabis be reclassified as a Schedule III drug, codifying that it has medicinal value and is less dangerous than its current Schedule I designation.”
This reclassification of cannabis would help retailers and give them new financial tools that are not currently available to them including the use of credit cards for retail sales. Up until now, cannabis retail has been an all-cash business. That makes marijuana retailers more vulnerable to robberies and burglaries.
This DEA plan to reclassify marijuana must go through the White House office of Management and Budget. If, and when this change is adopted, it'll be a positive step for cannabis retailers and will make it safer for them to do business in the future.
How marijuana reclassification could impact Washington state - Axios Seattle
Biden's marijuana move gives cannabis industry a badly needed win (axios.com)
