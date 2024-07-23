East Wenatchee Police Department is hosting National Night out on Wednesday, July 31st and nearly every local 1st responder agency in the area is participating.

National Night Out is a free community gathering organized for families to meet local officers and first responders in a fun setting. There will be lot's of equipment and emergency apparatus from different agencies on display so kid's can get an up close look and ask questions about what they are seeing. A highlight will be the arrival and landing of the Chelan County Sheriff's helicopter.

Think of it as a picnic in the park with free hot dogs, shave ice, cotton candy, a dunk tank, face painting, games and prizes.

Free drawings include TREK bicycles, bike helmets plus additional prize giveaways.

Police Chief Rick Johnson says this is the 3rd year the National Night Out will be held at Eastmont Community Park, 980 3rd St. NE in East Wenatchee from 6pm - 8pm. Activities will be located near the Eastmont Aquatic Center.

The crowd estimates aren't precise but turnout last year was impressive with all 700 free hot dogs handed out so another large crowd is expected.

The participating agencies at the 2024 National Night Out

East Wenatchee Police

Chelan & Douglas County Sheriff's Departments

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

Chelan County Corrections

Chelan County Behavioral Health

Rivercom 911

Ballard Ambulance & Lifeline Ambulance

U.S. Military

The Wenatchee Police Department will hold a separate National Night Out event at several venues throughout Wenatchee on August 6th. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office will also follow up with another event in Leavenworth on August 6th.

41st Observance of National Night Out

Across the nation, neighbors are asked to observe National Night Out by locking their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa and L.E.A.D.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more