We are seeing lighter than usual annual snowfall in the Cascades. There was already concern about potential drought in Eastern Washington. Now we have our snowpack melting faster than usual because of the warmer spring.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Washington’s snowpack was so poor this winter that state officials declared a drought emergency in early April, preparing for subpar water levels that feed our cities, farms and hydropower operations. Since then, temperatures across the state climbed nearly 2 degrees above normal and precipitation sank nearly 1.5 inches below normal levels, according to the University of Washington’s State Climate Office.’

Much of the pacific northwest's water supply comes from snowpack. So, this situation is especially unfortunate. Less snowpack means less fresh water and we're being told that we may need to get used to it.

Average precipitation in Washington over the winter was 57% of normal, and some areas of the cascades have now melted completely. We seem to be getting more rain and less snow in the winter months, and that not only impacts potential drought situations, but also the way hydropower is being impacted in the Columbia Basin.

Central Washington farmers, and Yakima farmers in particular, will suffer the most in this dry season. Farmers have been making plans for a very dry season this year; the question is, will it be enough?

NOAA is predicting above average temperatures and below average precipitation throughout the month of June.

The Pacific Northwest will be seeing more rain and less snow. In the years to come.

