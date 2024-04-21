“Hydro racing” is coming to Central Washington.

Back when I was a little kid in Burien, I remember hydroplane racing on Lake Washington. When it was going on during the Gold Cup back in the day we could go out on the front porch and listen to the boats racing. You could hear it all the way from Lake Washington into Burien. The boat races in Seattle were a family thing for us. We wouldn't go to the races, but the entire family would gather in the living room, turn the TV on, and watch those races religiously every year. My dad loved hydroplanes.

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

I remember going downstairs to my dad's shop and cutting out a piece of plywood shaped like a hydroplane. I would put sponsons on the front and tie a string to it, tie it to the back of my bicycle and race it around the schoolyard. The other neighbor kids would do it too and we would have races.

The hydro races in Seattle were such a big thing. In the 60s and early 70s. That every major TV station would do full length coverage. KING, KOMO, KIRO, all three of them and we would just pick the coverage we liked the best. One year dad actually brought in a couple of extra TVs and we would listen to the sound on one station and watch the images on all three at the same time. (Honestly, it was a little confusing.)

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

So, I've always had a soft spot for powerboat racing. (I guess I got it from my dad.) And it gets me all excited now because we have hydroplane racing coming to central Washington.

Needless to say, I'm very excited about what's coming to Central Washington. The PNBRA (Pacific Northwest Boat Racing Association). is bringing hydroplane racing to Central Washington. The full schedule is 9 races, but seven of them are happening on this side of the mountains, the first being in Chelan.

May 11-12, Norm Evans Apple Cup Regatta, Chelan, Washington

www.lakechelan.com/about-the-chamber/

attachment-302306138_436293878534021_7904775944209546530_n loading...

The 2024 Season gets underway!! Two days of fast paced inboard racing including "T" Boats, 1 Litre hydros, 2.5 Stock and Modified Hydros and the fast 5 litre class. You will also see "Runabouts and the Vintage hydro's" that raced at Lake Chelan in the 60's, 70's and 80's. a fun time for everyone! May 11th &12th , Admission is free!

The next two races are on the other side of the mountains.

June 22-23, Black Lake Regatta, Jet Chevrolet Run for the Records,

Black Lake, Olympia, Washington

July 13-14, Hydros for Heroes, Oak Harbor, Washington

hydrosforheroes.com/

Then it's back to central Washington.

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

July 20-21, Entiat Vintage Raceboat Regatta

Entiat, Washington

August 17-18, Terry Troxell Memorial Hydro classic

Pateros, Washington

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

September 7-8, The Tony Newton Memorial Regatta

Brewster, Washington

September 28-29, Manson Hydrofest

Manson, Washington

photo by Chris Denslow photo by Chris Denslow loading...

We take a quick trip to the tri-cities.

June 15-16 Richland Regatta,

Richland, Washington

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

Then it's back in our neighborhood.

October 4-6 Mahogany & Merlot,

Chelan, Washington

PNBRA.com PNBRA.com loading...

There are tons of information available on the races and where you can watch from, all waiting for you on pnbra.org. Admission for the races is always free, (Get there early to stake out your spot.) but if you want to get into the pits. (Specifically, the cold pit.) There is a wristband for $10.

I don't know about you, but I'm really excited.

All photos in this article are by Chris Denslow.

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

Check him out on Facebook. At Digital Rooster Tails.

www.pnbra.org (google.com)

25 Amazing Timeless Photos of Past Tri-Cities Boat Races Will Jog Memories Step back in time and check out 25 amazing photos of past Water Follies' weekends here in the Tri-Cities. You might even spot yourself in a photo! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals