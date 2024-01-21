Most overpriced grocery store has 11 locations in Washington St.
Choosing a grocery store is not easy, and when you find one you like, you stick with it, right? Even on a good day you wind up spending at least 80 bucks. I like to think that prices are in control in Washington state, but we are blessed to have one of the most expensive and overpriced grocery stores in America. Whole Foods.
On average, Whole Foods is about 15% more pricey than your average grocery store in Washington state.
It's no surprise that when people talk about Whole Foods, sometimes they just call it Whole Paycheck. Since its beginning. Whole Foods has gained A reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country.
In 2017, Whole Foods was purchased by Amazon, which did lead to some price decreases, but Whole Foods still remains way too expensive for the average shopper.
According to delish.com.
“In 2017, it was purchased by Amazon, which led to price decreases, but Whole Foods still remains financially inaccessible to many shoppers. And now, with the rising cost of living, the store’s exclusivity is even more blatant.”
Washington State Locations of Whole Foods
888 116th Ave NE, Bellevue,
1030 Lakeway Dr, Bellingham,
12501 120th Ave NE, Kirkland
17991 Redmond Way, Redmond,
3515 Bridgeport Way W, University Place,
2210 Westlake Ave, Seattle,
2800 196th St SW Ste 100, Lynnwood
4755 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 190, Seattle,
2001 15th Ave W, Seattle,
The shoppers that Whole Foods wants to target are usually upscale, college educated, healthier and a non-coupon shopper.
Here are just a few examples of some of the prices on average.
Milk: Organic gallon $7.29
Meat: Boneless ribeye $24.99
Bread: Dave's Killer $5.89
Eggs: Pete & Gerry's $6.99
Fish: Atlantic Salmon Filet $12.99
They are beautiful stores. But I think I'm happy with where I'm shopping now.
What do you think?
