Most overpriced grocery store has 11 locations in Washington St.

Choosing a grocery store is not easy, and when you find one you like, you stick with it, right? Even on a good day you wind up spending at least 80 bucks. I like to think that prices are in control in Washington state, but we are blessed to have one of the most expensive and overpriced grocery stores in America. Whole Foods.

On average, Whole Foods is about 15% more pricey than your average grocery store in Washington state.

Whole Foods Reports 27 Percent Increase In Q2 Earnings Getty Images loading...

It's no surprise that when people talk about Whole Foods, sometimes they just call it Whole Paycheck. Since its beginning. Whole Foods has gained A reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country.

In 2017, Whole Foods was purchased by Amazon, which did lead to some price decreases, but Whole Foods still remains way too expensive for the average shopper.

Whole Foods Lower Its Earnings Expectations Amid Increased Competition Getty Images loading...

According to delish.com.

“In 2017, it was purchased by Amazon, which led to price decreases, but Whole Foods still remains financially inaccessible to many shoppers. And now, with the rising cost of living, the store’s exclusivity is even more blatant.”

Washington State Locations of Whole Foods

Whole Foods To Buy Wild Oats Markets For $565 Million Getty Images loading...

888 116th Ave NE, Bellevue,

1030 Lakeway Dr, Bellingham,

12501 120th Ave NE, Kirkland

17991 Redmond Way, Redmond,

3515 Bridgeport Way W, University Place,

Whole Foods Bans Plastic Bags In All Of Its Stores Getty Images loading...

2210 Westlake Ave, Seattle,

2800 196th St SW Ste 100, Lynnwood

4755 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 190, Seattle,

4755 Fauntleroy Way SW Ste 190, Seattle,

2001 15th Ave W, Seattle,

Food Inflation Continues To Increase With Eggs Costing 38% More Than A Year Ago Getty Images loading...

The shoppers that Whole Foods wants to target are usually upscale, college educated, healthier and a non-coupon shopper.

Here are just a few examples of some of the prices on average.



Milk: Organic gallon $7.29

Meat: Boneless ribeye $24.99

Bread: Dave's Killer $5.89

Eggs: Pete & Gerry's $6.99

Fish: Atlantic Salmon Filet $12.99

They are beautiful stores. But I think I'm happy with where I'm shopping now.

What do you think?

New York City Begins Preparing For Direct Hit By Hurricane Irene Getty Images loading...

The Top 5 Nastiest, Germiest Things You Touch in a Grocery Store You won't believe just how many nasty, germy thinks you touch in a grocery store. The Top 5 will make you want to start wearing rubber gloves when you shop. Gallery Credit: Gary McCoy