Back during COVID, many fast-food chains took a huge hit on customers and with staffing problems, then decided to cut back their hours. Well, now we're several years away from COVID and these same fast-food giants have decided that it's time to extend their hours again with some even going back to 24-hour service.

According to msn.com,

‘Years have passed since the pandemic's peak, and major food chains have slowly begun extending their hours of operation once again.

IHOP (DIN) , Denny's (DENN) , Jack in the Box (JACK) , and Whataburger are returning to their old 24/7 routines, while others continue to expand their hours, like McDonald's (MCD) , which recently extended its hours to stay open until midnight or later at many locations nationwide.’

I don't know about you, but I think this is good news. It means that the fast-food economy is bouncing back, and it also means that when it's time for me to go get breakfast at “dark 30” in the morning I can easily find it. Two years ago, the only place that I could get a fast-food breakfast was at Mickey D's and that was at 5:30am. I used to get my breakfast on the way into town at around 4:00am but McDonald's is closed from 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM for a “reset”.

Our local Denny's, of course, is open 24 hours a day. Thank goodness for them But there are more of a sit-down restaurant. (I know they do take out but it's not convenient for me.) What I'd really like to see is more extended hours for somebody like Wendy's, for me not later, but earlier.

The other morning, I was driving to work (again around 4:00 AM.) And I noticed that Taco Bell seemed to be open. There were several cars in the drive through and I'm thinking, wait a minute, when did this start happening?

I've visited jack-in-the-box once in a while for breakfast in the morning. When I get there at 5:00am, they only have limited items on the menu because that's about the time they were cleaning their grills. (If it's deep fried, I can get it.)

Think about this and let me know. What fast food location would you like to see open 24-hour or either late at night or early in the morning?

Iconic fast-food burger chain announces late-night hours expansion

Popular fast-food burger chain to open first store in new market - TheStreet



