I don't know if this statement is still true, but I remember in the mid 1990s I was told that the tri-cities area had the highest number of PHD's per capita in the United States.

Now we have an interesting development in the research of fusion technology, and it involves Richland Washington.

According to Morningstar.com,

‘FusionWERX will operate under a broad-scope radioactive materials license and will have one of the most advanced tritium handling capacities available in the private sector when fully licensed and operational. This unique licensing framework positions FusionWERX as a critical enabler for fusion research and development, supply chain advancement, and workforce training within a flexible intellectual property environment.’

I think this is an amazing idea, but the first thing that pops into my mind is how are they going to pay for it?

At the very least, the idea is audacious, FusionWERX would provide at the very least four different test bed systems for fusion research including:

High flux fusion neutron sources

Blanket and shielding test beds

Hot cells

Integrated tritium management systems

(I could try to explain these to you, but I'm afraid my head would explode.)

Of course, Richland and the Tri-Cities area is the home of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. It's also the location of The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. (PNNL) and the WSU satellite campus for nuclear engineering and materials program.

It seems a natural fit for Richland to become a confluence of technology, research and manpower.

Phase one begins with initial construction slated to start this summer.

‘Along with managing the FusionWERX operations, Avalanche intends to incubate a number of neutron-enabled businesses focused on imaging/sensing, radiation effects testing, and fusion materials development. The site will also be the location where Avalanche will operate its Q>1 deuterium-tritium test program with the goal of developing the world's first net-energy compact fusion reactor system.’

This is an extremely ambitious program, and it will be interesting to find out if any federal money is going to go towards its creation.

