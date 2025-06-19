Washington State Patrol is increasing their enforcement around the Gorge Amphitheater this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The increase of patrols is due to the "Beyond Wonderland" music festival with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatality collisions.

“Our first HiVE patrol, out of a series of four, will take place June 20 to June 22 and will focus mainly on driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and/or fatality collisions. Historically, larger concerts bring higher numbers of speeders, aggressive drivers, bad passing, impaired drivers, and other criminal activity,” said WSP Public Information Officer Trooper Jeremy Weber.

State Patrol uses these patrols and extra resources to include K-9 troopers, Aggressive Driving Aprehension Teams, and other agencies to assist.

“Excessive speed and aggressive driving statistically save drivers very little time but greatly increases the risks to the driver and the many innocent bystanders they share the road with,” said Jeffery Andersen, WSP Wenatchee Sergeant.

In addition to aggressive driving behaviors, WSP will also look for drivers using electronic devices and seatbelt violations.