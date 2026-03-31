Girls flag football seems to be sweeping across the United States. 17 states have active high school varsity girls flag football programs right now and Washington state is one of them.

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According to axios.com,

‘Women are increasingly joining high school football teams, despite fewer leagues and opportunities. Women's football is growing, and Richmond schools are getting in on the push. The NFL is investing in women's flag football, and the Olympics is planning the sport's debut in 2028.

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A little research on the Internet will show you that more than 90 schools in Washington state now have sanctioned flag football, according to the WIA including Monroe, Everett and Jackson high schools.

Flag football has been around for decades. I remember playing flag football when I was in junior high and high school gym class. The fact that its popularity is catching on with girls at the high school level, I think, is awesome.

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I have three boys and one girl in my family, and I know my daughter Beth would have jumped at the chance of playing high school girls' flag football. She would have loved it. My two older boys played football in high school, and I think my daughter Beth just kind of felt left out.

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