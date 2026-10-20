Well, here we are. It's October, Halloween is not that far off, and this year it falls on a Saturday, which means that this year I might actually get trick or treaters at my house. (It hasn't happened in the last couple of years.)

When Halloween falls on a weeknight, I'm fine with trick or treaters not showing up because I do go to bed very early, because I have to get up very, very early. But this year it's Saturday, so yeah, I'll be staying up a little bit later then on a Work night.

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It's all right if they don't show up because then I get to pick through the Halloween candy. When I was a kid trick or treating, any candy was my favorite candy. But as I've grown older, I've become a little bit more discerning. But I'm still not sure that I have one favorite Halloween candy. I think there's a few on the list.

I do know that my girlfriend Martha's favorite Halloween candy is Payday. I find that when I'm picking through these selections of Halloween candy, Kit Kat is always up there along with Twixt and Nestle's Crunch is good. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, always in the top 10.

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But what is Washington State's favorite Halloween candy?

DoorDash gathered data from 2025 and had some interesting conclusions.

According to about.doordash.com,

‘Sour candies are gaining popularity in Halloween buckets, with Airheads and Sour Patch Kids jumping to the top 10 list this year.

Grandma's candy dish is officially cooler than yours, as Circus Peanuts are trending with orders up +350%, Lemonhead +200%, and Bit-O-Honey +180%.

Candy corn and raisins, the treats nobody asks for, are somehow up +30% and +60% this year.’

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DoorDash says Washington state's favorite candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Washington state is not the only state that feels that way apparently. A total of 17 states prefer Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, including Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

How about nationwide?

Let's look at the top five Halloween candies In the United States this year.

#5 is Nerds.

I've never been a big Nerds fan. Anything with chocolate is always on my list.

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#4 is Snickers.

This one has to have at least Three of the five food groups.

#3 M&M's.

That's right, chocolate. No peanuts for me. Unless it's the peanut butter M&M's, I like those.

#2 Hershey's milk chocolate bar.

I believe it. It's a classic.

#1 is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

That's it. And I think it's a slam dunk. Come on. What's better than a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? 2 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. And for me, they're even better when they come out of the freezer.

about.doordash.com/en-us/news/doordash-halloween-candy about.doordash.com/en-us/news/doordash-halloween-candy

Some other national trends.

The Southwest likes sour candies. Sweet tarts are big. In four states, including Oklahoma and Idaho.

Red Vines and Twizzlers are popular in Arizona and California.

DoorDash also says that spicy Flavors are coming into the mix with non-candy treats like Takis.

about.doordash.com/en-us/news/doordash-halloween-candy about.doordash.com/en-us/news/doordash-halloween-candy

I'm sorry, if chocolate is not involved, it's not on my list of favorite Halloween candies. And dark chocolate moves it farther up my list.

Have a safe and happy Halloween.

Don't forget to put your peanut butter cups in the freezer.



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