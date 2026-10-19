Zendaya Is Waiting For A Home At Wenatchee Humane Society
Meet Zendaya, a beautiful 3-year-old tabby with gorgeous markings and flecks of orange streaking across her face. She is a sweet cat that may be a little quiet and reserved at first but has plenty of love and affection to share once she feels comfortable.
Zendaya would make a wonderful companion to have around the home, bringing a gentle, loving presence to your everyday life. Come meet her at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and see if she’s your perfect match
ZENDAYA
- Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 3 Years
- Sex: Female
- Animal ID: A0061687362
Come by the shelter and meet Zendaya during shelter hours from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily.
Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats.
If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.
Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter is located at;
- 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
- Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm
- Phone: (509) 662-9577
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