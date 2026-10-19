Meet Zendaya, a beautiful 3-year-old tabby with gorgeous markings and flecks of orange streaking across her face. She is a sweet cat that may be a little quiet and reserved at first but has plenty of love and affection to share once she feels comfortable.

Zendaya would make a wonderful companion to have around the home, bringing a gentle, loving presence to your everyday life. Come meet her at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and see if she’s your perfect match

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ZENDAYA

Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0061687362

Zendaya is the WVHS Pet of the Week Zendaya is the WVHS Pet of the Week

Come by the shelter and meet Zendaya during shelter hours from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily.

Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter is located at;

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

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