Meet Palomita, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week

With gorgeous eyes and a beautiful personality, Palomita turns heads wherever she goes. She is a Retriever/Husky mix with lots of love and an energetic spirit to match. Palomita is a higher-energy pup who is looking for an active home that can keep up with her adventurous side. She would love a family who enjoys walks, hikes, outdoor adventures, playtime, and making her part of their daily activities.

Palomita will need a home willing to give her enough time, exercise, attention, and enrichment to be happy and thrive.

Get our free mobile app

NOTE: Palomita knows her commands in Spanish! If you’re looking for a fun-loving companion in life’s adventures, Palomita might just be a perfect fit. She has so much potential and is ready to find a family who will love her as much as she deserves.

PALOMITA

Dog Breed: Retriever/Husky Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0061926882

Palomita Palomita

You can arrange a doggie date with Palomita to see how lovable she is.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS.

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter